Portion of Lamar Street renamed in honor of Botham Jean

A street in Dallas has been renamed in honor of Botham Jean.

Jean was shot and killed in 2018 by Amber Guyger, who was a Dallas police officer at the time.

Earlier this year, Dallas city leaders approved renaming a stretch of South Lamar Street, which includes the Dallas Police Headquarters.

Botham Jean Boulevard will be between Interstate 30 and South Central Expressway.

The Dallas Police Department and South Side Flats, where Jean lived, are both on South Lamar. On Saturday, the street changed names to Botham Jean Boulevard.

For his family, the moment is bittersweet.

With a mural of Botham as a backdrop, his family spoke about the renaming of South Lamar, the street he lived and died on.

"I knew my son was destined for greatness, but I didn’t know it would be that way," Botham’s mother, Allison Jean, said.

Back in September 2018, Botham was shot and killed in his apartment by Guyger.

She had just gotten off work, lived one floor beneath him, and said she mistook his apartment for hers, believing he was an intruder.

The family's anger has not aged.

"Two and a half years later, no one takes accountability for my son’s death," Botham’s mother said.

But renaming a portion of South Lamar to Botham Jean Boulevard matters to Botham’s sister.

"It will draw attention to police violence. It will draw attention to persons asking, how can we prevent this?" Allisa Finley explained.

Miles York does not want the name change.

He owns the Shaving Bar on Lamar, and said not only will he be reminded in a negative way what took place, but changing his business name would cost him thousands of dollars.

"So now, every time I got to think about this name, this man got killed, and that’s a sad thing to happen," he explained. "I’m going to keep my name the same, not changing name to Shaving Bar on Botham. That sign right there cost me $3,000 to put up."

But Botham’s family said the street renaming will serve as a reminder.

"It’s a reminder that we are all, and your children, are susceptible to the same fate as Botham," Botham’s father, Bertrum Jean, said.

Botham’s mother said the street name change does bring some consolation.

"Every single Dallas police officer has to say his name, yeah?! Where do you work? what’s your address? 555 Botham Jean Boulevard. They will say his name," she said.

She said she hopes people will always remember his name, but also realize her pain will never end.