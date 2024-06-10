Man arrested for possession of meth in Fayette County: sheriff

article

A man was arrested for being in possession of meth, the Fayette County Sheriff's Office said.

According to the Fayette County Sheriff's Office, on June 5, the narcotics unit executed a search warrant at a home in Praha. The unit had received complaints about narcotics trafficking at a specific house.

When officials searched the home, they found probable cause to believe meth was being dealt from the home.

Jason Hartmann was taken into custody and charged with possession of a controlled substance.