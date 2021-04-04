Possible naval training mine washes up on Florida beach

article

It's not unusual for some kinds of aquatic creatures to wash up on Florida beaches, but what about a naval mine?

Law enforcement officials said Sunday a possible military explosive training device washed ashore in Lauderdale-By-The-Sea, Florida.

The Broward County Sheriff's Office said at approximately 2:30 a.m. on Sunday, a deputy on patrol in Lauderdale-By-The-Sea discovered the object on the beach.

Authorities said deputies secured the area around the object and closed off a small section of the beach.

Officials said, though the object has the word "inert" written on it, the Broward Sheriff's Office Bomb Squad investigated. Officials said the U.S. Air Force also responded.

Officials said the bomb squad and Air Force determined that the sea mine was safe and removed it from the beach.

The beach has since been reopened, officials reported.

