Possible overdoses at downtown Austin bar: 1 dead, 3 hospitalized

The Brief APD investigating possible overdoses at downtown Austin bar 1 person died and 3 people hospitalized



The Austin Police Department is investigating possible overdoses at a downtown Austin bar.

What we know:

APD says the incident happened at a bar at around 3 a.m.

The bar is located in the 500 block of East 6th Street.

Four people were involved in the incident.

One person died, and three people were taken to the hospital.

What we don't know:

Police are conducting interviews with those hospitalized to determine what exactly happened.