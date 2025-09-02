Expand / Collapse search

Possible overdoses at downtown Austin bar: 1 dead, 3 hospitalized

By
Published  September 2, 2025 8:39am CDT
Downtown

APD investigates possible overdoses at 6th St. bar

The Austin Police Department spent the early morning hours investigating possible overdoses at a bar on 6th Street in downtown Austin. FOX 7 Austin's Jessica Rivera has the latest.

The Brief

    • APD investigating possible overdoses at downtown Austin bar
    • 1 person died and 3 people hospitalized

AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department is investigating possible overdoses at a downtown Austin bar.

What we know:

APD says the incident happened at a bar at around 3 a.m. 

The bar is located in the 500 block of East 6th Street.

Four people were involved in the incident.

One person died, and three people were taken to the hospital.

What we don't know:

Police are conducting interviews with those hospitalized to determine what exactly happened.

The Source: Information from Austin Police Department and reporting by Jessica Rivera.

