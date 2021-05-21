Potential Austin camping zones for homeless border Cedar Park

Residents in Cedar Park aren’t too thrilled about Austin’s list of potential designated camping zones for the homeless because two of the locations border Cedar Park neighborhoods.

One of the parks is the Lakeline Neighborhood Park. "There’s a nice trail that’s back there with benches to sit on. I think it’s a low used park but because it’s right behind where I live we use it regularly," said a Cedar Park resident who didn’t wish to be identified.

While on scene FOX 7 Austin found a couple of tents already set up within the park. The issue, says the Cedar Park resident, is that while their property is in Cedar Park, they border the park which is owned by Austin. It’s because of this they feel they have no voice when it comes to Austin‘s decision about this land.

The Cedar Park resident feels they are being pulled into Austin‘s issue. "The people here in Cedar Park we don’t have a voice and this decision, we can’t vote and no one asks us for our input into doing something like that," said the Resident.

This isn’t the only piece of land on Austin‘s list which borders Cedar Park, there’s another a little further south.

The City of Cedar Park gave FOX 7 Austin the following statement in regards to these potential areas:

The City of Cedar Park is a community that is not equipped with the services necessary to best address homelessness, and we are worried about the further problems that could be created if these sites were selected. The proposed locations abutting Cedar Park threaten to place individuals in isolated areas away from service needs that are critical to long term housing stability.

At the end of the day, our responsibility is to the citizens of Cedar Park, and we will continue to put their needs, safety and quality of life at the top of the list. With that in mind, we have significant concerns about the two proposed sites and ask that City of Austin officials consider more suitable, alternate locations that meet all criteria set forth for this initiative.

Just because these two locations are on the list does not mean Austin will select them as designated spots. The city is expected to review this list in June.