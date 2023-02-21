'Potential explosive device' found in garage sale purchase in Lampasas County

Police say a ‘potential explosive device’ was found this morning in a garage sale purchase in Kempner, which is located in Lampasas County.

Hwy 190 was shut down for several hours between the Kempner Brick Oven and Dollar General while police investigated.

Investigators say just after 8 a.m. a citizen contacted Police Chief Eddie Rodriguez after they bought a box of miscellaneous items at a garage sale and became concerned with one of them.

Chief Rodriguez determined it was a ‘potential explosive device.’

Multiple agencies responded to assist Kempner police in their investigation including the fire department, Texas Department of Public Safety, Lampasas County Sheriff's Office, and Fort Hood Explosive Ordinance Disposal Teams.

Hwy 190 has reopened. Still no word on what the device turned out to be.