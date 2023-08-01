Powder Keg Pine Fire: Crews fighting 40-acre fire in Bastrop County

Image 1 of 7 ▼ Crews are working to put out the Powder Keg Pine Fire in Bastrop County that sparked on August 1.

Crews are working to put out a fire in Bastrop County.

The Bastrop County Office of Emergency Management said the fire is in the area of State Highway 71 and Harmon Road.

As of August 1, around 4:15 p.m., the Powder Keg Pine Fire has burned 40 acres and is 10 percent contained. Forward progression has not been stopped.

As a precautionary measure, residences between Harmon Road and Pine Hill Loop have been asked to leave their homes and go to a safe location.

Residents that are impacted by the evacuation can contact the hotline at 512-303-4300.

There are no reports of injuries or damages to homes or structures at this time.

Fire operations are ongoing.

