Austin ICE shooting: Several protesters arrested on riot charges, DPS says

The Brief Five people were arrested and booked into the Travis County Jail on riot charges Texas DPS said they were arrested on outstanding warrants stemming from actions taken at an ICE protest in North Austin on Sunday, Sept. 20 On Sept. 20, a Venezuelan man was shot by an ICE agent in North Austin



Several people were arrested by the Texas Department of Public Safety after an ICE protest in North Austin on Sept. 20.

Protesters arrested in Austin

The backstory:

According to Texas DPS, on Tuesday, Sept. 29, several people were arrested on outstanding warrants stemming from actions taken at an ICE protest in North Austin on Sunday, Sept. 20.

DPS said those actions included removing barricades, refusing to leave a roadway in an attempt to obstruct traffic and throwing rocks and other items at law enforcement and vehicles.

The people listed below were arrested and booked into the Travis County Jail on riot charges:

Christine Edith Bailey, 46, of Austin

Indiah Grace Brookhouser, 33, of Florence

Maura Milagro Ramon Gonzalez, 22, of Cedar Park

Misael Ramos, 40, of Austin

Autumn Mercy Rapson, 32, of Austin

DPS said troopers also arrested 60-year-old Kevin Howard Diaz, of Austin, on Sept. 20 for obstructing a highway or other passageways during the protest.

What they're saying:

"As a law enforcement agency, upholding the laws and protecting the freedoms of the people of this state is our top priority. The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) believes strongly in Texans’ right to free speech and assembly while also following laws set in place to maintain a safe environment for demonstrators and the public. As with any demonstration or event, it is never acceptable to interfere with official police duties, disobey lawful orders given by police officers, assault a law enforcement officer, or break other laws that compromise public safety," DPS said in a statement.

What happened in the ICE shooting on Sept. 20 in Austin?

The backstory:

Austin-Travis County EMS Chief Rob Luckritz said emergency crews were notified of a reported shooting at about 12:56 p.m. in the 8000 block of Anderson Square.

Paramedics arrived within about 3 1/2 minutes and found an adult man with a gunshot wound. The man was transported to a local trauma center in serious but stable condition.

APD Chief Lisa Davis initially stated that the shooting involved a federal agent and later confirmed she had been told the agent was with ICE. Austin police were not involved in the shooting.

RELATED COVERAGE: Austin ICE shooting: Rep. Greg Casar visits Venezuelan man shot by ICE agent

Perez told immigration attorney Kate Lincoln-Goldfinch that he was driving for DoorDash on Sunday when an unmarked car sideswiped him. He did not know it was ICE.

He told Lincoln-Goldfinch that he did a U-turn under the highway and was then sideswiped again. He then said the agents got out of the unmarked car and shot him in the back of the neck. They then pulled him from the car.

RELATED COVERAGE: Austin ICE shooting: New details released on man shot by ICE agents

Lincoln-Goldfinch said there was no foot chase. However, ICE said there was a foot chase.

DHS officials have confirmed that Perez is from Venezuela and say he entered the country illegally and had a final order of removal.

Perez was taken into federal custody to the South Texas ICE processing center in Pearsall.

Austin police release footage

Dig deeper:

New video released by APD appears to show Perez was involved in a traffic stop with federal agents before leading them on a pursuit, minutes before he was shot by a federal agent.

APD released video captured on an off-duty APD detective's personal dashcam and cellphone, as well as body camera footage from an on-duty officer.

RELATED COVERAGE: Austin ICE shooting: APD releases body cam footage, cellphone video

Reports last week by The Atlantic and FOX News indicated there may be no body camera footage from ICE's perspective of the incident.

Multiple federal law enforcement sources told FOX News that there is no ICE bodycam footage from the incident, FOX's Bill Melugin said last week on social media.

The Atlantic's Nick Miroff also stated that three DHS officials had told him that the officer was a "recent hire who was not wearing his body camera."

So far, the APD videos are the only footage that has been publicly released.