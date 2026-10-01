Texas high school football 2026: Central Texas week 6 scores, highlights

The Brief High school football is back in Central Texas Check out the scores and highlights from Week 6 of the 2026 season



High school football is back in Central Texas!

Below you will find a complete rundown of Central Texas high school football scores and highlights from Week 6 of the 2026-27 season.

Round Rock vs Westlake

Thursday, Oct. 1

Westlake 38

Round Rock 17

Smithson Valley

Lehman