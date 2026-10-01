Texas high school football 2026: Central Texas week 6 scores, highlights
AUSTIN, Texas - High school football is back in Central Texas!
Below you will find a complete rundown of Central Texas high school football scores and highlights from Week 6 of the 2026-27 season.
Week 6 highlights
Round Rock vs Westlake
Week 6 scores
Thursday, Oct. 1
Westlake 38
Round Rock 17
Smithson Valley
Lehman
The Source: Information in this report comes from the FOX 7 Austin sports team, MaxPreps and Dave Campbell's Texas Football