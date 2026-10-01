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Texas high school football 2026: Central Texas week 6 scores, highlights

By Clif Thornton
FOX 7 Austin
High School Sports
Published October 1, 2026 10:23 PM CDT
Published October 1, 2026 10:23 PM CDT

The Brief

    • High school football is back in Central Texas
    • Check out the scores and highlights from Week 6 of the 2026 season

AUSTIN, Texas - High school football is back in Central Texas!

Below you will find a complete rundown of Central Texas high school football scores and highlights from Week 6 of the 2026-27 season.

Week 6 highlights

Round Rock vs Westlake 

2026 Week 6: Round Rock vs Westlake
2026 Week 6: Round Rock vs Westlake

2026 Week 6: Round Rock vs Westlake

In week six of high school football, Westlake took the win against Round Rock 38-17 on Thursday night!

Week 6 scores

Thursday, Oct. 1

Westlake                38
Round Rock            17

Smithson Valley      
Lehman                   

The Source: Information in this report comes from the FOX 7 Austin sports team, MaxPreps and Dave Campbell's Texas Football

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