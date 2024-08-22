Power outage in Taylor affecting over 1000 Oncor customers

Over 1000 Oncor customers in Taylor are without power tonight.

The city of Taylor shared that it was aware of the widespread power outages on social media.

Oncor's outage map shows that 1,115 customers are currently affected by the outage along SH 95. Power is estimated to be restored around 10 p.m. Aug. 22.

It is currently unknown what caused the outage in Taylor.

READ MORE

Oncor is currently dealing with 66 outages across its coverage area, impacting 1,728 customers as of 9:34 p.m. Aug. 22.

To see more information about the outage, click here.