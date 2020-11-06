Precinct-by-precinct reports delayed in Williamson County

The precinct-by-precinct level reports for the November election in Williamson County will be delayed due to a programming issue, says the county.

According to the county, the Elections Department found a "minor, non-results-impacting discrepancy" in how precinct results were being reported in the Election Management System on Nov. 2. The issue was resolved for Election Day voting but did affect the Early Voting period.

Precinct-by-precinct level reports will be available by the Secretary of State’s deadline of November 16, says the county.

According to the county's vendor Tenex Software Solutions, during the Early Voting period only, the electronic poll books for the county were providing correct information for ballot styles but were not attaching the precinct associations. As a result, while the published early voting results were accurate, the results for early voting could not be separated by voting precinct.

“All voters received the correct ballot style with the proper contests and candidates based on each voter’s precinct assignment. This discrepancy was resolved as soon as it was identified by the combined efforts of the county and Tenex and effective controls have been put into place to ensure future elections will not be impacted,” said Timothy Vlach, senior director, client services and communications for Tenex Software Solutions, Inc.

“The Elections Department will seek a district court order to re-convene the Central Counting Station only to re-scan Early Voting in-person ballots to accurately generate a precinct-level report, as required by state law," Williamson County Elections Administrator Chris Davis said. "The re-scanning of ballot cards will not affect the summary totals released on the night of Tuesday, November 3, 2020.”

