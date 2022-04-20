How to prepare for floods ahead of rainy season in Texas

Rainy season is quickly approaching Central Texas, making it more important than ever to be prepared for flooding.

Austin sees the most rain in May, with an average of 4.4 inches, according to U.S. Climate Data. June brings approximately 4.3 inches of rain.

AUSTIN, TX - MAY 25: Parts of the city are shown inundated after days of heavy rain on May 25, 2015 in Austin, Texas. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott toured the damage zone where one person is confirmed dead and at least 12 others missing in flooding along th Expand

Ready.gov offers the following recommendations to keep you and your family, your pets and your home safe during rainy months:

Before a flood

Find out if you live in a flood-prone area, FEMA has a Flood Map Service Center that provides flood hazard information for your area

Sign up for WarnCentralTexas , an emergency alert system that notifies Texas residents via text, email or phone

Create a plan that includes an evacuation route, communication means and shelter for your family and pets in the event of a flood

Gather supplies including non-perishable foods, water for several days, pet supplies and more for an emergency kit

Protect your home by purchasing or renewing a flood insurance policy, which typically takes up to 30 days to go into effect

During a flood

If told to evacuate, evacuate immediately

When driving, stay off bridges or fast moving water. Just one foot of moving water can sweep your vehicle away.

Listen to local alerting systems, NOAA Weather Radio or EAS for current information and instructions

Do not walk or swim through floodwaters

If your car is trapped in fast moving water, stay inside. If water is rising inside the car, get on the roof.

If you are trapped inside a building, get on the highest level. Do not climb to a closed attic as rising water can trap you inside. Only get on the roof if necessary and signaling for help.

Over 4 inches of rain hit Austin Memorial Day afternoon, flooding a downtown football stadium and sending the normally dry Shoal Creek raging and flooding dozens of homes and businesses. The deluge follows a weekend of tornadoes, heavy rain and wind Expand

After a flood

Return home only when authorities deem it as safe

Continue to avoid driving unless it is an emergency

Avoid wading in floodwater as it can be contaminated, contain dangerous debris, contain snakes and other animals and increase your risk of electrocution

When cleaning up, wear work gloves, boots and protective clothing

For further details on preparing for floods, visit Ready.gov/floods.