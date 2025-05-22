Prescribed burn expected in Onion Creek Wildlife Sanctuary: PARD

The Brief Prescribed burn at Onion Creek Wildlife Sanctuary today (May 22) Smoke could be visible from Austin airport, Del Valle and Southeast Metro Park Burn being conducted with help from AFD, land management agencies



A prescribed burn is planned for today (May 22) at a South Austin wildlife sanctuary, says Austin Parks & Recreation.

Prescribed burn in South Austin

What we know:

PARD says that the burn will happen at the Onion Creek Wildlife Sanctuary, which sits in the corner of SH 130 and SH 71 near the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport.

The burn is being conducted with help from the Austin Fire Department and other land management agencies.

PARD says this burn is part of ongoing ecological restoration and wildfire mitigaton activities at the sanctuary and help provide containment for burns later in the summer.

PARD warns that Thursday afternoon, smoke may be visible east of the airport and from Southeast Metro Park, Del Valle and near the intersection of SH 130 and SH 71.