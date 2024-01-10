Presidential primary dates: 2024 election timeline

The 2024 election year is poised to be a rematch of the 2020 election between former President Donald Trump and President Joe Biden.

Both men are currently on track to be the presumptive nominees for their respective political parties, despite Biden’s inconsistent approval rating and Trump’s legal troubles.

But nothing is a done deal yet as voters will have their say over the next several months amid primary elections and caucasus to choose the party’s nominee.

Here are the key dates leading up to the 2024 general election in November as the political map takes shape.

When is the presidential primary in my state?

January

Jan. 15: Iowa caucus ( Democratic caucus will be mail-in only with results being announced in March )

Jan. 23: New Hampshire primary

February

Feb. 3: South Carolina Democratic primary

Feb. 6: Nevada Democratic primary

Feb. 8: Nevada Republican caucus Virgin Islands Republican caucus

Feb. 24: South Carolina Republican primary

Feb. 27: Michigan primary

March

March 2: Missouri Republican caucus Washington, D.C. Republican primary

Super Tuesday: March 5, 2024

Super Tuesday is the big-gulp moment for any presidential candidate who makes it that far. It’s the biggest day of competition in American democracy except for Election Day itself. It’s super nail-bitey, super expensive and often super-clarifying — the killer and maker of dreams.

Voters cast their ballots in the voting booths at the early vote location at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center in North Charleston, South Carolina on October 16, 2020. (Credit: LOGAN CYRUS/AFP via Getty Images)

States holding contests on Super Tuesday include:

Alabama primary

American Samoa Democratic caucus

Arkansas primary

California primary

Colorado primary

Iowa Democratic caucus

Maine primary

Massachusetts primary

Minnesota primary

North Carolina primary

Oklahoma primary

Tennessee primary

Texas primary

Utah primary

Vermont primary

Virginia primary

March (continued)

March 12: Democrats abroad primary Georgia primary Hawaii Republican caucus Mississippi primary Northern Mariana Islands Democratic primary Washington primary

March 19: Arizona primary Florida primary Illinois primary Kansas primary Ohio primary

March 23: Louisiana primary Missouri Democratic primary

April

April 2: Connecticut primary Delaware primary New York primary Rhode Island primary Wisconsin primary

April 6: Alaska Democratic primary Hawaii Democratic primary North Dakota Democratic primary

April 13: Wyoming Democratic caucus

April 23: Pennsylvania primary

April 28: Puerto Rico Democratic primary

May

May 7: Indiana primary

May 14: Maryland primary Nebraska primary West Virginia primary

May 21: Kentucky primary Oregon primary

May 25: Idaho Republican caucus

June

June 4: DC Democratic primary Montana primary New Jersey primary New Mexico primary South Dakota primary

June 8: Guam Democratic caucus

July

July 15-18: Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, WI

August

August 19-22: Democratic National Convention in Chicago, IL

September

Sept. 16: Presidential Debate in San Marcos, TX

Sept. 25: Vice Presidential Debate in Easton, PA

October

Oct. 1: Presidential Debate in Petersburg, VA

Oct. 9: Presidential Debate in Salt Lake City, UT

November

Nov. 5: Election Day

December

Dec. 17: Electors cast votes

The Associated Press contributed to this report. This story was reported from Los Angeles.