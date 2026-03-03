Austin 6th Street shooting: New video shows suspect leaving apartment

The Brief New video shows suspect at his apartment before Austin mass shooting 3 people, including gunman, were killed and 14 were injured in the shooting on March 1 A third victim died from their injuries on March 2



New doorbell camera footage has been obtained showing the suspect at his apartment before the deadly mass shooting in Austin on March 1.

The suspect, who the Austin Police Department has identified as Ndiaga Diagne, is seen on a neighbor's doorbell camera leaving his apartment.

The same neighbor also shared video of the FBI covering up the same camera during a raid on Diagne's apartment on March 2.

Dig deeper:

FBI agents executed a search warrant at a Del Valle apartment tied to the downtown Austin mass shooter.

Residents at the Eastridge Apartments say it was around 11:30 a.m. on Sunday, March 1, when federal agents surrounded a unit in the complex. On a loudspeaker, one agent could be heard telling anyone in unit 813 to step away from the windows.

Neighbors then say at one point, they heard what sounded like gunfire.

"Then we heard like gunshots, and then we heard a grenade, like a grenade bomb go off in the apartment. It was just a lot of cars and the FBI with their guns drawn," said one resident who wished to remain anonymous.

Another resident recalls how they had just returned home and were met with armed agents outside their apartment.

"I looked through the window from the restroom, and I just saw them right in the house, and they had a car in the grass right there. They had canines waiting too, they had rifles outside the gate," said Alex Sky.

Once inside the unit, federal agents remained on scene for several hours. At this time, it’s unclear if anyone was inside the home at the time the search warrant was issued.

This marks the second location law enforcement has conducted search warrants in connection to Diagne.

Another search was conducted on Sunday in Pflugerville at a home along Kickapoo Cavern Drive, which was also tied to Diagne. At the scene, ATF agents could be seen carrying out boxes of what appeared to be evidence.

The backstory:

Three people, including Diagne, were killed, and 14 others were wounded in the mass shooting outside a bar in Austin's bustling Sixth Street entertainment district on March 1 that authorities said may have ties to terrorism.

A third victim died from their injuries on March 2.

The victims have been identified as 21-year-old Savitha Shan, 19-year-old Ryder Harrington, and 30-year-old Jorge Pederson.

It began with a call to police around 1:40 a.m. about a man shooting at Buford's. When police arrived at the scene, they confronted a man with a gun and "returned fire, killing the suspect," said Austin Police chief Lisa Davis.

53-year-old Diagne, was a naturalized US citizen born in Senegal who lived in Pflugerville. He was reportedly caught in images wearing a sweatshirt that read "Property of Allah" and had been wearing a T-shirt underneath with an Iranian flag on it.

Davis said that the gunman had two weapons during the shooting, but never entered the bar; instead he drove by, fired outside the window with a pistol, then parked his vehicle nearby and got out with a rifle.

Davis said an explosives team was called in to evaluate the gunman's vehicle after investigators found concerning items inside. No bombs were found, however.

Chief Davis added that the guns used in the shooting were legally purchased in 2017. The gunman was also not on APD or the FBI's radar, according to law enforcement.

Davis and the FBI say that it is still in the early hours of the investigation and that authorities are pouring over massive amounts of physical and digital evidence.

"We are pouring through thousands of hours of video. We have massive amounts of both digital and physical evidence. And this is an around-the-clock 24-hour investigation at this point. And any declarations on what led to that motive would be premature," said Alex Doran, FBI acting special agent in charge.

Chief Davis says more information, including body camera footage and details about the suspect’s criminal history, is expected to be released Thursday.

Witnesses to the shooting speak out

Local perspective:

Alex Freman was driving his pedicab right in front of Buford's as the bar was closing.

"I was stationed there. There were a couple of guys in front of me, and they decided to move out of the way about 1:50 a.m. So I moved my cab up and started waving at people as they started coming out, and then I heard shots. Shots erupted on the side," said Freman.

He says after the initial gunshots, he thought it was over and was trying to get people out of the bar, but it wasn’t over.

"I heard some more gunshots coming from down 6th Street. I felt a little pebble hit me in the head, and I was like, I thought the shots were coming from this way, so I got on the ground and I just put my head under the petty cab and just waited there until the police came," said Fredman.

Across the street, fellow pedicabbers, Silas Wildheart and Heidi Nichole, saw the panic unfold.

"We saw people jumping over the railing. People were panicking. They were trying to get out of here in any way they could. They were completely terrified. And that many people running around and just panicking, it's intense," said Wildheart.

The two helped people get out of the chaotic situation.

"I actually went back that way, and I caught some people who were running. They saw it happen and they were running that way. And they just said get us out of here, and I was like, yeah, that's what I'm here for," said Wildheart.

Freman says, despite the situation, he plans to return.

"Will I come out here again? Yeah, I mean, something like that just doesn't happen, you know, all the time. You know, I think it was just a freak accident. I just happened to be in the wrong place at the wrong time. I really enjoy what I do, and we provide a service to this community," said Freman.

What's next:

Davis says that this shooting is not expected to impact security plans for the upcoming SXSW festival or other spring events.

APD will also be releasing more information in the coming days about the gunman's criminal history and the officer-involved shooting aspect of the case.

What you can do:

Anyone with video, photos or visual evidence of the shooting is asked to upload it to APD via the QR code below: