Prince Rogers Nelson Memorial Highway: Minnesota highway renamed after Prince

Gov. Tim Walz signed a bill renaming a section of Highway 5 in honor of Prince.

The newly minted Prince Rogers Memorial Highway runs from Eden Prairie to his home and studio Paisley Park in Chanhassen.

"There are few artists who have had a greater footprint on popular music, style, and artistry than Prince. He transformed the music scene in Minnesota and across the world, and he continues to inspire to this day," Gov. Walz said in a release. "Prince was a proud Minnesotan through and through, and it is only fitting that we honor one of the greatest musical and creative icons in the community he called home."