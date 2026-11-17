Pro sports team in Austin: City to look at what's needed to pursue opportunity
AUSTIN, Texas - Mayor Kirk Watson has announced the creation of the Mayor's Advisory Board on Professional Sports and Austin's Future.
What they're saying:
"Austin is one of America’s great cities. And great cities don’t wait for possibilities and then start planning. They prepare so that they’re ready when the possibility arrives— and that possibility is coming," said Mayor Kirk Watson.
"Austin has spent decades building the things that make it economically successful. I think it’s important that we ask what we do with what we’ve built and on what terms."
What is the Mayor's Advisory Board on Professional Sports and Austin's Future?
The backstory:
18 people have been appointed to the board by Watson and officials say each person has relevant experience and expertise to evaluate Austin's position in the professional sports landscape, identify opportunity and obstacles and help determine what would be necessary if Austin chose to purse an opportunity in the future.
The board's members are as follows:
- Theresa Alvarez; CEO & President of Rally Austin
- Emmett Belveau; CEO of C3 Presents
- Chris Bosh; former NBA Champion, NBA All-Star, Olympic Gold Medalist
- Albino "Bino" Cadenas; President, East Austin Sports Team, Detective, Austin Police Department, Community Youth Sports Representative
- Quan Cosby; former NFL player, also drafted by MLB
- Denise Davis; Chair, Greater Austin Chamber of Commerce
- JJ Gottsch; CEO and President of Austin Gamblers, founding franchise of professional bullring, two decades of sports management, previously involved with Round Rock Express
- Fran Harris; former WNBA Champion, owner of The Athletic Club, and led efforts to bring a WNBA expansion team to Austin
- Matt Hutchings; 30+ year career in sports, including COO of Kroenke Sports, the largest pro sports conglomerate in the US owning franchises in NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL, MLS, and EPL
- Brandon James; VP of Basketball at Athletes First, former Senior Vice President of Strategic Growth and Deputy General Counsel for the San Antonio Spurs
- Nathan Kopp; ED of Austin Sports Commission
- Andy Loghnane; CEO of Austin FC Soccer
- Tom Noonan; CEO of Visit Austin
- Ross Ohlendorf; former MLB player
- Anna Panossian; Major Events Finance Administrator at Circuit of The Americas, founder of Texas Events Fund Services and Chair of the Board of the Austin Sports Commission
- Reid Ryan; Baseball Executive, also former college and professional baseball player
- Stacy Schmitt; COO at Opportunity Austin
- Bryan Sheffield; founder of Dropshot Series and ATX 250, also involved in finance
Officials say the board is not starting with a predetermined conclusion about whether Austin should pursue a franchise or any of the details that come with that decision.
The board "will assess Austin’s opportunities involving major professional sports and identify what would be required for Austin to evaluate and, where appropriate, compete successfully for those opportunities. Its work will consider the potential economic, civic, cultural and community benefits of professional sports as well as the costs, risks, infrastructure requirements, and opportunity costs associated with them."
By the numbers:
Austin is the largest U.S. metropolitan area without a National Football League, National Basketball Association, or Major League Baseball team.
Opportunities in professional sports are emerging for Austin and the city has recently received attention in discussions about potential NHL expansion.
Major League Baseball has also publicly discussed future expansion, although the timing and markets remain uncertain.
There have also been rumors about NBA possibly moving a franchise to Austin.
The Source: Information from City of Austin and Austin Mayor Kirk Watson news release.