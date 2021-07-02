Problems at pump as more people take road trips on Fourth of July weekend

Gas prices are said to be higher than they’ve been since 2014 but that isn’t stopping travelers from taking to the road this holiday weekend. Also, higher prices may not be the only issue people find at the pump. Some gas stations may not have any gas at all.

"We stopped by one gas station that had an issue. As far as road-tripping, this is our first trip since the pandemic," explains Lakeisha Williams.

Headed to Arkansas from Houston for the Fourth of July Weekend, Williams and her husband hit the road early and they ran into one gas station where they couldn’t get gas.

"Luckily for us, we had enough to go ahead and keep going until we got further out."

Josh Zuber with AAA Texas says there have been reports of low or no gas at some stations in several states. "Colorado, Washington, parts of Northern California, Central Iowa," says Zuber naming a few of the states.

The problem at the pump is being blamed on issues finding workers. "There are reported shortage of fuel tank drivers that may potentially impact fuel deliveries throughout the summer. These are low to no fuel situations that are temporary," says Zuber.

The affected stations seem to be without fuel for 12 to 48 hours. Like the Williams, you may simply have to go down the road or to the next exit to find fuel. So leave yourself enough gas to do that as you share the road with plenty of people this Fourth of July weekend.



"We’re talking about 3.7 million Texans total travel volume. 3.3 million of them traveling 50 miles or more away from home. That’s up 10% from 2019 pre-pandemic levels and up 41% from last year," Zuber explains.

AAA also suggests making sure you know what COVID-19 protocols are in place before reaching your destination and make reservations for food and entertainment spots when you can because some venues still may not be operating at full capacity.

You can visit the AAA COVID Travel Restrictions Map for more information, and have a safe and fun holiday weekend.

"We were dying to get out of Houston. It’s our hometown but we needed a little break," says Williams.