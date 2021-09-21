Procession held for Rancho Cucamonga Marine killed in Kabul airport attacks

The body of Marine Lance Cpl. Dylan R. Merola, who was among 13 service members killed in a suicide bombing in Afghanistan, was returned to Southern California Tuesday and carried in a procession to Forest Lawn Covina Hills.

Merola, 20, of Rancho Cucamonga in San Bernardino County, died Aug. 26 in the attack at Kabul Airport that also killed 10 other Marines, a U.S. Navy corpsman and a U.S. Army soldier, along with more than 100 Afghanis.

Two other Southland Marines -- Lance Cpl. Kareem Grant Nikoui, 20, of Norco, and Cpl. Hunter Lopez, 22, of Indio -- also died in the attack.

A procession carrying Merola's remains was held across the Inland Empire honoring Merola.

A public funeral service for Merola will be at 2:30 p.m. Sunday at Forest Lawn, followed by a private burial service.

