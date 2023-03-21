Project Connect unveils 5 scaled down light rail options

Austin Transit Partnership unveiled five options that will meet community values and needs.

ATP demonstrated a range of possibilities for what the core system could look like, how and where it would connect people to the destinations they need and want to visit, and what the potential system could entail.

The five options each had unique features and proposed lines:

On-street: 38th Street to Oltorf Street to Yellow Jacket Lane: On-street from 38th Street on Guadalupe Street to Oltorf Street on South Congress Avenue and Yellow Jacket Lane on East Riverside Drive Potential to extend endpoints to 45th Street to the north or St. Edwards Drive to the south Lady Bird Lake crossing options at South 1st Street or Trinity Street.

On-street: North Lamar Boulevard to Pleasant Valley Road: On-street from North Lamar Transit Center on North Lamar Boulevard to Pleasant Valley Road on East Riverside Drive. Lady Bird Lake crossing options at South 1st Street or Trinity Street

On-street: 29th Street to the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport : On-street from 29th Street on Guadalupe Street to east of Yellow Jacket Lane on East Riverside Drive Mainly elevated from State Highway 71 to Austin-Bergstrom International Airport Lady Bird Lake crossing at Trinity Street

Partial elevated: 29th Street to Oltorf Street to Yellow Jacket Lane: On-street from 29th Street on Guadalupe Street to south of 8th Street Elevated from south of 8th Street on Guadalupe Street to east of Auditorium Shores with elevated stations On-street from east of Auditorium Shores to Oltorf Street on South Congress Avenue and Yellow Jacket Lane on East Riverside Drive Lady Bird Lake crossing at South 1st Street

Partial Underground: University of Texas to Yellow Jacket Lane: Underground from 20th Street on Guadalupe Street (UT) to south of 8th Street with one underground station Elevated from south of 8th Street on Guadalupe Street to east of Auditorium Shores with elevated stations On-street from east of Auditorium Shores to Yellow Jacket Lane on East Riverside Drive Lady Bird Lake crossing at South 1st Street

"Austin has always been a city fueled by the power and passion of its people," Austin Mayor Kirk Watson said. "This light rail system is a once-in-a-generation opportunity to help folks throughout Austin access jobs, healthcare, childcare and everything that our city has to offer. Light rail has been an elusive goal for Austin for well over two decades and now, thanks to the community working together, it’s really going to happen."

Over the next six weeks, ATP will hold a transparent process that will rely on community feedback to help inform its staff recommendation.

A final option will be chosen by the Board of Directors in June.

Feedback can be submitted by sending an email to input@atptx.org or through the website and social media along with additional in-person opportunities to be announced.

For more information, please visit atptx.org.