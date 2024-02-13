Protesters in Austin call for ceasefire in Middle East

Protesters gathered in Downtown Austin on Monday night calling for a ceasefire in the Middle East.

Several groups, including the Austin for Palestine Coalition, rallied at 11th and Congress, just south of the Capitol.

They were calling for an end to Israel's offensive following deadly strikes on the Gazan city of Rafah, which Israel said were part of an operation to free two hostages.

Protesters also spoke out against a hate-fueled stabbing of a young Palestinian-American in West Campus on Sunday, Feb. 4. They said state and local leaders need to more forcefully denounce attacks like the one that took place.

MORE STORIES:

"And so, for the people who have ideas of committing crimes against the Palestinian community here in Austin, when there's a lack of leadership shown by our leaders here, this will actually embolden them to go out and commit more crimes like this," said Ammer, from the Palestine Solidarity Committee.

The suspect in the stabbing, Bert Baker, was charged with aggravated assault.

Austin police are now investigating the stabbing as a hate crime.

The victim, Zacharia Doar, is expected to be OK.