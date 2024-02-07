West Campus stabbing determined as a hate crime: APD

The stabbing near UT campus on Sunday meets the definition of a Hate Crime, according to APD's Hate Crimes Review Committee.

It is now up to the Travis County District Attorney's Office to make the final decision on whether the offense can officially be classified as a hate crime.

On Sunday, Feb. 4, Austin police say 36-year-old Bert Baker stabbed another man, Zacharia Doar, at the intersection of West 26th and Nueces Streets in the West Campus neighborhood, two blocks from UT.

Baker's arrest affidavit says the incident started when Baker pulled down the tailgate and opened the side doors of a truck Doar was in. An altercation followed, ending with Doar being stabbed in the chest.

Doar was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, and Baker was arrested and charged with aggravated assault.

Earlier that afternoon, Doar and his family were among the thousands who attended the pro-Palestine rally at the State Capitol in downtown Austin.

Both the family of the victim and the local chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) called on law enforcement to file hate crime charges in the case.

The Austin Police Department initially called the stabbing "bias-motivated," saying that the incident would be reviewed by the Hate Crimes Review Committee.