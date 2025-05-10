Protesters rally against bill that would restrict land ownership in Texas

The Brief Protestors took to the streets in Austin on Saturday to oppose a bill that would restrict who can own land in the state. Senate Bill 17 says residents of, and companies based in countries deemed national security threats or those designated by the governor cannot buy land in Texas. Opponents of the bill worry it can be used to justify racial discrimination.



This week, the Texas House gave the green light to a bill that could restrict who can own land in the state.

Advocates say they're protecting Texas and its resources, but opponents worry it could be used to justify racial discrimination.

A large crowd gathered on the steps of the Capitol on Saturday to protest, including Jason Yuan, who is with the Texas Asian American Association.

What they're saying:

"It is another way of discriminating against the Chinese American community," said Yuan.

Senate Bill 17 blocks residents, governments, or other entities from owning property in Texas if they're from a country the U.S. lists as a national security threat.

Those countries include China, Iran, North Korea, and Russia.

"Members, Senate Bill 17 is about securing Texas land and natural resources and making sure that this precious resource does not fall prey to adversarial nations and oppressive regimes that wish to do us harm," said State Rep. Cole Hefner (R-Mt. Pleasant).

On Thursday, the House agreed to let Gov. Greg Abbott expand the list of countries.

Opponents of the bill worry it's a slippery slope.

"Nobody can tell Chinese from Korean or Vietnamese, and if they are targeted, the Chinese community, the Asian community, the Latino community, now who else, who knows, you might be the next, so join us in this fight," said Yuan.

Others, like Troy Wei, have been at the Capitol fighting this bill for two months now. He's worried about its impact on the Texas economy.

"If this bill passes, people from certain groups, they cannot even come here because if they cannot buy a home here, why do they want to come here?" said Wei. "Why do they want to contribute their knowledge to this community?"

After the rally, protesters took their signs and chants and headed to the Governor's Mansion.

With every step, they vowed to keep fighting, even if Abbott signs the bill.

"Don't treat us as if we're all spies working for a hostile foreign nation," said Yuan. "We're on the contrary. We're small business owners. homemakers, workers, and we're just like everybody else."

What's next:

The House passed the third reading of the bill on Friday. It will go back to the Senate for approval before going to Governor Abbott's desk.

If he signs it, the bill would become law on September 1, 2025. It only applies to real estate and land purchases after Sept. 1.