Protesters set fires, vandalize buildings after Kenosha police shoot man

There was a curfew overnight in Kenosha as protesters set fires and vandalized buildings after a police officer shot a man on Sunday afternoon.

Video shared on Facebook shows the man, Jacob Blake, walking away from officers around a vehicle. Officers follow him. As he gets into the vehicle, several shots ring out.

The Kenosha News reported that the man was trying to break up a fight between two women when police were called to 40th Street and 28th Avenue. The Kenosha News reported that the man was shot in front of his children.

The man was taken by helicopter to a hospital.

On Sunday night, hundreds of people gathered at the scene of the shooting, chanting "Black Lives Matter" and yelling at police. A law enforcement vehicle window was smashed.

On Monday morning, fires were still burning in the area of the Kenosha Police Department, City Hall and Kenosha County Sheriff. Video from that area shows people smashing windows, setting fires in dumpsters, and confronting police.

Kenosha officials said that the Kenosha Sheriff’s Department and Wisconsin State Patrol were requested so that the scene could be turned over to an agency other than Kenosha Police.The Wisconsin Department of Justice (D.O.J.), Division of Criminal Investigation (D.C.I.) will be investigating.

Kenosha is a town of about 100,000 people, located on Lake Michigan about halfway between Milwaukee and Chicago.