Purina recalls more dog food over potentially elevated levels of vitamin D

article

Nestlé Purina PetCare Company is recalling more of its prescription dog food over potentially elevated levels of vitamin D, according to federal health officials.

Two more lots of Purina Pro Plan Veterinary Diets EL Elemental prescription dry dog food has been voluntarily recalled after Purina discovered a supplier error, according to a recall notice posted by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

"The expansion comes following an investigation prompted by Purina that uncovered new information about a production error from a U.S. supplier that was made only to this specific formula and resulted in potentially elevated levels of vitamin D," the recall notice said.

PET FOOD PRICES ARE RISING. COULD IT EVER GET SO HIGH YOU'D GIVE UP YOUR PUP?

The product was distributed nationwide by prescription only through veterinary clinics, Purina Vet Direct, Purina for Professionals and other retailers that have the ability to validate a prescription, according to the recall.

The warning notice comes more than a month after the company first initiated a recall over its products after being informed of two separate confirmed cases of a dog exhibiting signs of vitamin D toxicity.

PETS DON’T GET INFLATION, BUT THEY ARE FEELING ITS EFFECTS

The company noted that each dog recovered when it was taken off the diet.

Although vitamin D is considered an essential nutrient for dogs, elevated levels of it "can lead to health issues depending on the level of vitamin D and the length of exposure," the recall said.

Symptoms of vitamin D toxicity can include vomiting, loss of appetite, increased thirst, increased urination, excessive drooling and renal (kidney) dysfunction.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Pet owners are urged to "immediately" stop using the product and to throw it away. If pets show signs of vitamin D toxicity, owners should contact their veterinarian, the recall continued.

Vets and other retail partners are also told to remove and destroy the affected product.

Read more of this story from FOX Business.



