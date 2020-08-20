Pursuit in Wimberley turns into officer-involved shooting in Dripping Springs

A police pursuit in Wimberley turned into an officer-involved shooting in Dripping Springs Thursday afternoon.

The Hays County Sheriff's Office says that deputies responded to an Exxon on Ranch Road 12 in Wimberley for a possible suicidal subject. Deputies later learned that the person has stolen a vehicle and was headed north towards Dripping Springs.

Deputies and Texas DPS troopers caught up with the vehicle and initiated a pursuit. HCSO says the vehicle turned east on FM 150 at Phillips Cemetery and was stopped by a pursuit immobilization technique.

HCSO says when the vehicle was stopped, the suspect began firing at deputies and DPS. Officers returned fire and the suspect was hit.

The suspect has since been transported to a local area hospital, along with a deputy who suffered non-life-threatening injuries not resulting from a gunshot.

HCSO says it will conduct a joint investigation into the incident with the Texas Rangers.

