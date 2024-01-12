Quaker oats recall expands amid salmonella fears

Quaker Oats has expanded a recall it made nearly a month ago to include additional products amid concerns of salmonella contamination, the Food and Drug Administration announced.

The recall includes some of the company's most popular products including granola bars, cereal bars, and more, all sold throughout all 50 U.S. states, Puerto Rico, Guam and Saipan.

Consumers can check a more comprehensive list at QuakerRecallUSA.com.

So far, there have been no confirmed reports of any illness related to the products, Quaker said.

If you have an affected item you can contact Quaker Consumer Relations (9 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Central Standard Time, Monday through Friday) at 1-800-492-9322 or visit www.QuakerRecallUSA.com for reimbursement.

Most salmonella infections are mild and resolve over a fairly short period of time, but young children and elderly adults with weakened immune systems can develop severe illness if they consume contaminated foods, according to health experts.

According to the CDC, if you eat food contaminated with salmonella, you may experience food poisoning within 12 to 72 hours.

The symptoms usually last 4 to 7 days, including diarrhea, fever, and abdominal cramps. People with weakened immune systems, the elderly, and children under five years of age are more likely to have severe infections.

Read the full list of recalled granola bars and cereals below: