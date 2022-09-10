Queen Elizabeth II's funeral set for September 19

Palace officials say the state funeral for Queen Elizabeth II will take place on Sept. 19 at Westminster Abbey in London after the public gets an opportunity to pay their last respects to the monarch.

Elizabeth, the nation’s longest-reigning sovereign, died Thursday at her summer retreat in the Scottish Highlands.

Details on the 96-year old queen’s funeral will be released later, but organizers on Saturday described the ceremony as a "a fitting farewell to one of the defining figures of our times.’’

Palace officials said there would be opportunities to see the late sovereign’s oak coffin as it journeys from Balmoral Castle in Scotland to Edinburgh and again in London, where her body will lie in state for four days starting Wednesday.

Queen Elizabeth II arrives for the state banquet in her honour at Schloss Bellevue palace on the second of the royal couple's four-day visit to Germany on June 24, 2015 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

The announcement came after King Charles III was officially announced as Britain’s monarch Saturday.

Charles, who spent seven decades as heir apparent, automatically became king when his mother died. But the accession ceremony was a key constitutional and ceremonial step in introducing the new monarch to the country, a relic of a time before mass communications.

Charles was also announced as Canada's monarch in a ceremony in Ottawa. Charles is now is the head of state in Canada, a member of the British Commonwealth of former colonies.