Rabid bat found in Cedar Park motel: police

A bat found at a Cedar Park motel has tested positive for rabies.

What we know:

The Cedar Park Police Department says a bat found at the Motel 6 at 800 Arrow Point Drive has tested positive for rabies.

CPPD says that currently, there is no known person that has come into direct contact with the bat.

What you can do:

Anyone with knowledge of someone who came into contact with the bat is urged to call Cedar Park Animal Control at 512-260-4600, ext 0.

Cedar Park police are reminding people not to touch any stray or unknown animals and to make sure their pets are up-to-date on their rabies vaccinations.