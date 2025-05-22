Expand / Collapse search

Rabid bat found in Cedar Park motel: police

By
Published  May 22, 2025 3:31pm CDT
Pets and Animals
The Brief

    • Bat found at Cedar Park motel tests positive for rabies
    • Bat was found at Motel 6 on Arrow Point Drive 
    • Police reminding public not to touch stray or unknown animals

CEDAR PARK, Texas - A bat found at a Cedar Park motel has tested positive for rabies. 

Rabid bat found in Cedar Park

What we know:

The Cedar Park Police Department says a bat found at the Motel 6 at 800 Arrow Point Drive has tested positive for rabies.

READ MORE: Rabies: What is it, how it’s transmitted, and do you need a vaccine

CPPD says that currently, there is no known person that has come into direct contact with the bat.

What you can do:

Anyone with knowledge of someone who came into contact with the bat is urged to call Cedar Park Animal Control at 512-260-4600, ext 0.

Cedar Park police are reminding people not to touch any stray or unknown animals and to make sure their pets are up-to-date on their rabies vaccinations.

The Source: Information in this report comes from the Cedar Park Police Department

