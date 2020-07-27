Raccoon goes for leisurely swim in family's pool

Even woodland creatures like to take a dip in the pool.

A couple watched as a raccoon walked around their backyard pool in Toronto, Canada -- then decided it wanted to cool off.

James Novak laughed as he recorded video of the animal dipping its front paws into the water.

It then tiptoed around the pool's perimeter before finding the stairs, then stepped into the water and began to paddle.

“The raccoon is going for a swim in our pool,” Novak said in the video. “This is insane. There is a raccoon swimming in our pool.”

Catherine Creager shared a photo of the raccoon drying off on the pool deck later the same day, joking that all he needed were "some sunnies and a cocktail."

She said the raccoon had gone for two more swims and "some leisurely laps."