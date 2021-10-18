Rachael Ray grant helps PAWS Shelter of Central Texas save animals

PAWS Shelter of Central Texas says it was able to save hundreds of animals thanks to a grant through the Rachael Ray Foundation.

The shelter says it was able to save 962 animals from municipal shelters all over Central Texas since February 2021. It was all possible thanks to the Best Friends Animal Society and a Rachael Ray Save Them All Grant.

The Rachael Ray Save Them All Grants fund projects to reduce the lifesaving gap of cats and dogs in U.S. shelters.

This is the second time PAWS Shelter of Central Texas has been awarded the grant funding to increase overall adoption numbers for our shelter. The shelter's staff says they're thrilled with the new numbers for 2021 increasing the last grant save rate totals by 30%.

PAWS Shelter of Central Texas works with over 15 partner shelters all over Central Texas. PAWS Shelter has maintained a No-Kill status since 2008 and saves over 2000 animals each year through two facilities in Kyle and Dripping Springs.

