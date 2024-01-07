Railroad track maintenance to possibly impact travel in Hays County

Drivers in Hays County will encounter some track work that could impact travel this week.

Union Pacific will be doing track maintenance at crossings across the county, starting in Kyle.

On Monday, the work will impact two crossings in Kyle: one at County Road 138, and another at North Burleson Street. Traffic will be detoured around the affected crossings.

Work will continue each day at various crossings across the county, ending on Sunday, January 14.

RELATED: Fiery crash involving 18-wheeler on I-35 service road in North Austin

The affected crossings, dates and detours are as follows:

Monday, Jan. 8

Opal Lane/County Road 138: detour at S Old Stagecoach/Roland Lane

N Burleson Street: detour at E Center Street

Tuesday, Jan. 9

Horsethief Trail: detour not listed

E South Street: detour at Center Street

Wednesday, Jan. 10

N Loop 4: detour at Houston Street

Thursday, Jan. 11

Houston Street: detour at Main Street/Loop 4

Friday, Jan. 12

SH 967/S Main Street: detour at Houston Street

Kohlers/County Road 171: detour at FM 1626

Roland Lane/SH 137: detour at S Old Stagecoach/Opal Lane

E Center Street/SH 150: detour at Burleson Street

Saturday, Jan. 13

Aquarena Springs Drive: detour at Uhland Road

Sunday, Jan. 14

Uhland Road: detour at Aquarena Springs Drive

Work at each site is set from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. each day, except for E Center Street on Friday, Jan. 12. That work is set for 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.