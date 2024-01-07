Railroad track maintenance to possibly impact travel in Hays County
KYLE, Texas - Drivers in Hays County will encounter some track work that could impact travel this week.
Union Pacific will be doing track maintenance at crossings across the county, starting in Kyle.
On Monday, the work will impact two crossings in Kyle: one at County Road 138, and another at North Burleson Street. Traffic will be detoured around the affected crossings.
Work will continue each day at various crossings across the county, ending on Sunday, January 14.
The affected crossings, dates and detours are as follows:
Monday, Jan. 8
- Opal Lane/County Road 138: detour at S Old Stagecoach/Roland Lane
- N Burleson Street: detour at E Center Street
Tuesday, Jan. 9
- Horsethief Trail: detour not listed
- E South Street: detour at Center Street
Wednesday, Jan. 10
- N Loop 4: detour at Houston Street
Thursday, Jan. 11
- Houston Street: detour at Main Street/Loop 4
Friday, Jan. 12
- SH 967/S Main Street: detour at Houston Street
- Kohlers/County Road 171: detour at FM 1626
- Roland Lane/SH 137: detour at S Old Stagecoach/Opal Lane
- E Center Street/SH 150: detour at Burleson Street
Saturday, Jan. 13
- Aquarena Springs Drive: detour at Uhland Road
Sunday, Jan. 14
- Uhland Road: detour at Aquarena Springs Drive
Work at each site is set from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. each day, except for E Center Street on Friday, Jan. 12. That work is set for 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.