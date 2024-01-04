Fiery crash involving 18-wheeler on I-35 service road in North Austin

One person is hospitalized after fiery crash on the I-35 service road in North Austin.

(Austin-Travis County EMS)

The Austin Fire Department says a sedan went under an 18-wheeler in the southbound lanes of the 11900 block of N I-35 service road. That's between Braker Lane and Tech Ridge Blvd. over Walnut Creek.

When firefighters arrived, the 18-wheeler and sedan were both on fire. In AFD photos, it appears the truck was carrying ramen noodles.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ (Austin Fire Department)

Austin-Travis County EMS says the driver of the sedan was taken to a hospital with potentially serious injuries. The driver of the 18-wheeler was okay.

There are heavy traffic delays in the area. Avoid the area if you can.

(Austin Fire Department)

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.