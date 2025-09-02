'Rainey Street Ripper': New study looks at deaths around Lady Bird Lake

The Brief Texas State University completed a study examining deaths in and around Lady Bird Lake Austin police also collaborated in the study The study examined 189 drowning cases since 2004



Texas State University completed a study examining deaths that happened in and around Lady Bird Lake over the past couple of decades.

The Austin Police Department also collaborated in the study. Detectives found no indication of foul play in each case.

Debunking the 'Rainey Street Ripper' theories

The backstory:

A new study was released on Tuesday, and it examined 189 drowning cases since 2004.

The independent research is meant to debunk the 'Rainey Street Ripper' theories, which it blames on the "social and mainstream media" for fueling speculation of a serial killer in the Rainey Street District of Austin.

The study points out that men are more likely to drown than women, according to state records. One of the authors said that is why he does not believe it is significant that men make up the majority of the deaths at Lady Bird Lake.

"Let's not spend money and time chasing phantom serial killers because social media is propagating something that's sensational to get a few more clicks," said Dr. Kim Rossmo, Professor at the School of Criminal Justice at Texas State University and the Director of the Center for Geospatial Intelligence and Investigation.

According to its findings, most of the bodies were found near Auditorium Shores and Barton Creek. Since 2004, eight victims have been recovered from the areas within Congress Avenue and I-35 around the Rainey Street District.

"We found that there were no indications of a serial killer," said Dr. Rossmo. "We found the number of drownings is consistent with the historical frequencies of drowns in Austin, but also comparable to Texas generally."

In the past three years, the causes of death have been mainly attributed to accidental drownings. Second is suicide, as well as drug overdoses, and natural causes.

Only one case has been ruled a murder, and about half a dozen of these cases remain unknown.

"It is, from my understanding, very dangerous because these underwater shelves are, I think, something you've reported on," said Dr. Rossmo.

Featured article

The study lists FOX 7 Austin as one of its references, citing the June report.

"We have to recognize that downtown Austin, particularly Rainy Street, has seen a dramatic increase," said Dr. Rossmo. "Especially since the pandemic in the number of people going there."

Dr. Rossmo said he began the analysis in May, and it took him and the other authors the entire summer to complete it.

Austin Police Department responds

What they're saying:

The Austin Police Department continues to reiterate that there is no reason for them to believe these deaths are connected. APD assisted with the study as well.

"Austin Police detectives conducted thorough investigations into each case and found no indication of foul play. While social media speculation has suggested otherwise, the independent academic study supports the findings of APD investigations and confirms that Austin is not facing a serial killer. The study reinforces what APD detectives have consistently found through detailed investigative work: each case has been carefully reviewed, and no evidence of a serial offender has ever been identified," APD said in a statement.

"Austin Police detectives are committed to fully investigating every case to ensure community safety and provide answers to families," said Chief Lisa Davis. "We appreciate the expertise Texas State University brought to this project, and their findings reinforce our own investigative work."

