Rainey Street Trailhead opens to the public

The Rainey Street Trailhead is now open to the public.

The Trail Conservancy held a community celebration at the new park on Saturday morning.

"I think it's beautiful. I think it's a nice, clean, green space to enjoy the afternoon or a morning walk with my family, with dogs," said Austin resident Evelyn Martinez.

The brand-new park is the latest addition to the 10-mile-long Ann and Roy Butler Hike and Bike Trail.

"The fact that it's right here, right next to the walking trail by the lake is also kind of nice," said Martinez.

"We’re just hoping that this is a place that people can learn to embrace and enjoy," said Kimberly McNeeley, CEO of the Trail Conservancy. "They can have some physical activity and be able to walk as long and as far as they would like."

Saturday’s celebration followed a ribbon-cutting for the trailhead on Friday. Officials with the Trail Conservancy say the goal is to make nature more accessible to those living and working in the Downtown area.

"We have an ADA-accessible pathway that takes you down to a dock area where you can access the water," said McNeeley.

"Our kids are going to be here quite a lot because we live right across the street in the building behind you. So we just want to come check it out," said Austin resident Reuben Marwah.

Saturday’s celebration featured family-friendly games and activities, as well as live music. The park also features a nature play area for kids.

"It’s got to be the sandpit. I think they love playing out there and building things in the sand and stuff. So I think that's their favorite," said Marwah.

"We hope to create community. We hope that this becomes a relief for urban life," said McNeeley.

Before unveiling the park, the Nature Conservancy planted more than 130 trees in the area, which also underwent an ecological restoration.