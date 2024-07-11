New public safety center opens in Northwest Austin

A new public safety community engagement center has opened with the goal of deterring crime. The City of Austin said it’s the first of its kind in Northwest Austin and on Thursday it began operations.

The trailer is located off Pecan Park in District 6, on the border of Williamson and Travis counties.

"This center is a testament to our commitment to public safety and our proactive approach addressing the needs of our community," Austin City Council District 6 representative Mackenzie Kelly said.

Council member Kelly said she initiated this effort after receiving concerns from constituents about safety in the area.

The Austin police crime map showed District 6 has the second-lowest number of reported crimes in Austin. The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office also responds to crimes in the area.

"District six has always been underserved by a police presence because we are one of the largest districts in the city, and we are the furthest from the center of the city," Kelly said.

"The response times are not where we want them to be, especially for our residents on the outskirts of our city," said Austin police chief of staff Jeff Greenwalt.

The closest Austin PD substation for residents in Northwest Austin is off Lamplight Village, which can be anywhere from a 10 to 30 minute, or even longer, drive.

"We hope that having more police officers in this area is going to help you guys feel safer in this area," Greenwalt said.

They said it’s a place for officers to file reports, but also a safe child custody swap location and a place for people to pick up items purchased on the internet.

"Being present and being visible and being engaged is proven to be a deterrent to crime by criminals in the area," Greenwalt said.

This is a temporary center while plans for a permanent substation in Canyon Creek are in the works.

"I hope this is the beginning of something that grows even larger," Williamson County Sheriff Mike Gleason said.

Gleason said there might not always be officers at the center, but it will always be open for them.