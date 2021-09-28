Rainy weather pattern expected as Pacific lows head towards Texas

Two Pacific lows are heading for Texas and will put us in a cloudy, cooler, and rainy weather pattern.

Good Day Austin meteorologist Zack Shields says the rain will be on and off through the weekend and will be heavy at times.

The first round of storms will move in tonight from midnight to sunrise.

The severe risk is marginal and the main threats will be heavy rain, lightning, gusty winds, and small hail.

Rain totals are expected to be around 1 to 1.5 inches.

Zack says if we get a bunch of rain tonight, the atmosphere will be more stable so we may not see much rain during the day on Wednesday. The next round may hold off until Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

The second Pacific low will arrive and stall out in Texas giving us multiple rounds of widespread rain from Thursday to Sunday. The heaviest rains will happen Friday and Saturday.

There hasn't been too much rain lately so the dry ground should be able to absorb the first couple of rounds of heavy rain.

The flooding threat is low with wet road conditions and ponding likely.

Zack says the five-day rain totals should be around 3 to 5 inches.



