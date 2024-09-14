Expand / Collapse search

Austin homeless man back in custody after his escape

Published  September 14, 2024 11:37am CDT
Homeless man back in police custody

AUSTIN, Texas - A homeless man accused of tormenting a South Austin neighborhood for years is back in custody.

Rami Zawaideh was booked into the Travis County Jail on Sept. 12, on charges related to escaping custody and multiple city ordinance violations.

People in the Westgate neighborhood have reported seeing Zawaideh building sculptures, taking a sledgehammer to city property, cutting down trees in the Greenbelt, and screaming at all hours of the night.

Residents concerned after Rami Zawaideh returns

A homeless man who has been tormenting a South Austin neighborhood for years is back on the streets causing problems after supposedly receiving mental health treatment. Crime Watch reporter Meredith Aldis has the details

Zawaideh was arrested and was getting mental health treatment when he escaped this past spring.

Recently, stone crosses were seen popping up in the Westgate area, and witnesses said Zawaideh was behind them.