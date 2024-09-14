Austin homeless man back in custody after his escape

A homeless man accused of tormenting a South Austin neighborhood for years is back in custody.

Rami Zawaideh was booked into the Travis County Jail on Sept. 12, on charges related to escaping custody and multiple city ordinance violations.

People in the Westgate neighborhood have reported seeing Zawaideh building sculptures, taking a sledgehammer to city property, cutting down trees in the Greenbelt, and screaming at all hours of the night.

Zawaideh was arrested and was getting mental health treatment when he escaped this past spring.

Recently, stone crosses were seen popping up in the Westgate area, and witnesses said Zawaideh was behind them.