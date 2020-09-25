Rape victims father foils alleged scheme to stop her from prosecuting her attacker

"We're talking about a very violent individual with a lengthy criminal history," said chief prosecutor Sean Teare. "He's exactly where he needs to be, the Harris County jail."



According to police, 40-year-old Winrick Hill kept his victim tied up in a bedroom closet and repeatedly raped and attacked her for five days.

"Three different charges of sex assault against the same complainant, a charge of continuous violence against a family member against that same complainant and a charge of injury to a child against a 4-year-old neighbor," said Teare.



Now, Hill faces even more charges.

Police say he sent his 38-year-old friend, Marcus Willis, and his own brother over to the victims' house in order to get her to sign an affidavit of non-prosecution.

Police said Willis posed as a police officer.

"This guy ain't no cop, they don't work like that," said Donald Edwards, the victims father.



He says he immediately recognized Hill's brother because he looks just like him.



Still, he says Marcus Willis insisted he was a cop and his daughter needed to sign the affidavit.



Edwards told him he was calling the police.

"At the same time I told him that they came around the corner," he said.



Just like Hill, the friend who apparently tried to help Willis is behind bars.



Prosecutors say it was good Edwards was there to protect his mentally impaired daughter.



"I think so," he said. "I'm glad I was able to do it."



Hill and his brother, prosecutors say, could also be charged in the scheme.