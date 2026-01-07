Rapist, alleged serial killer to be exhumed from Texas military cemetery

article

The Brief A convicted rapist buried at a Texas military cemetery will be exhumed under a new federal law. Fernando Cota was suspected in multiple murders and buried at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery. The move follows a victim’s family campaign and legislation backed by Texas senators.



A U.S. Army veteran who was convicted of rape and suspected in as many as six murders will be dug up from a Texas military cemetery this year.

The exhumation is the result of an online campaign by the son of one of the man's victims, which caught the attention of Texas' U.S. senators.

Fernando Cota to be exhumed

What we know:

A bill was signed into law as part of the National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2026 which requires the U.S. Secretary of Veterans Affairs to disinter the remains of Fernando V. Cota.

Cota was convicted of rape in 1975 and released in 1983, not long before taking his own life during a police confrontation in California. He was suspected in the murders of six women in San Jose.

Now, Cota is buried at the Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery in San Antonio. The son of one of his victims launched a change.org petition to have Cota's body removed.

The legislation allowing him to be exhumed was introduced by Sen. John Cornyn and cosponsored by Sen. Ted Cruz.

What we don't know:

An exact date for Cota's disinterment has not been released.

What they're saying:

"Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery is a sacred resting place for more than 170,000 respected veterans and their loved ones, and it would be a slap in the face to each one of them to allow Fernando Cota, a convicted rapist and alleged serial murderer, to remain buried amongst such heroes," said Cornyn in a statement. "This law rightfully directs the Secretary of Veterans Affairs to disinter Cota’s remains from Fort Sam Houston to be in-keeping with current law and deliver justice for victims’ families."

Who is Fernando Cota?

Dig deeper:

Cota was drafted into the Army to fight in the Vietnam War, Cornyn said in background provided on the issue.

Once he returned, Cota faced multiple sex assault allegations, was the prime suspect in six murders, and was eventually convicted in the rape of a nurse in 1975. He was sentenced to 20 years in prison, but was freed on parole in 1983.

A year later, Cota was stopped by police while driving erratically, at which point he killed himself with a handgun. Police say they found the remains of a 21-year-old woman in his car — the woman, Kim Dunham, had gone missing the day before.

Evidence was uncovered afterward at Cota's home, including an apparent torture chamber, fake IDs, women's clothing, numerous fingerprints, and advertisements for tenants which Cota would post at San Jose State University.

Six women were identified as murder victims in the proceeding investigation.