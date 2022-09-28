Coolio, rapper known for 'Gangsta's Paradise,' dies at 59, TMZ reports

Rapper and Compton native Coolio has reportedly died at the age of 59.

According to a report from TMZ, Coolio's friend found him lying on a bathroom floor before emergency crews arrived on the scene.

While an official cause of death have yet to be released, TMZ reports cardiac arrest may have played a factor in Coolio's death.

FOX 11 is making calls to the rapper's management and officials for confirmation on Coolio's death.

Coolio, born, Artis Ivey Jr., became a household name after his hit single "Gangsta's Paradise."