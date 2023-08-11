Raul Meza, Jr. indicted by grand jury for two Austin-area murders

A grand jury indicted 62-year-old Raul Meza, Jr. in the death of Gloria Elizabeth Lofton in 2019, and the death of Jesse Fraga in May of this year, according to court documents.

Meza now faces capital murder, murder and unauthorized use of a vehicle charges.

According to the indictment documents, the grand jury ruled that Meza strangled Lofton on May 9, 2019, while attempting to commit aggravated sexual assault.

The grand jury also ruled that Meza stabbed and strangled Fraga on May 20.

They also ruled he drove Fraga's car that same day without consent.

RELATED COVERAGE

Meza was arrested in north Austin on May 29, five days after he confessed to the murders over the phone to Austin police.

Meza was previously convicted of murder over 40 years ago for the rape and death of an 8-year-old girl in south Austin.

As a part of a plea deal, Meza was sentenced to 30 years in prison, but was released on parole in 1993 after serving 11 years.

He was arrested on a parole violation in 1994, and spent the next 20 years in and out of prison.

Police described Meza as a "serial killer" upon his arrest in May.

Meza's next court proceeding will be on August 22.