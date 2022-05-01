Recent Austin FC honorary mascot adopted, says Austin Pets Alive!

article

RayRay, the most recent Austin FC Honorary Mascot, has been adopted, says Austin Pets Alive!

APA! says that RayRay came to them in 2019 after Austin police received a call he had been abandoned in a home after his previous family moved out and left him behind. He was taken to the Austin Animal Center, which called APA! The four-year-old pup was later adopted, but was returned when his owner had to move.

APA! says that in the past two months, he has made appearances at SXSW and was the honorary mascot for Austin FC's home game against Vancouver on April 23.

RayRay has since been adopted by Austin resident Amylynne, who told APA! that the pup's favorite things are "walks, sunbathing, napping, and cuddles!"

RayRay and his new pup parent, Amylynne (Austin Pets Alive)

Last Austin FC season, all 18 of the Honorary Mascots were adopted from Austin Pets Alive! This season, RayRay is the first Honorary Mascot to be adopted. There have been four others before RayRay. To see all the 2022 Austin FC Honorary Mascots, click here

Since their inaugural season in 2021, Austin FC has partnered with APA! to showcase eligible dogs as honorary mascots at each regular-season home match.

To meet adoptable dogs and puppies at Austin Pets Alive!, interested adopters can email adopt@austinpetsalive.org.