Recipe: Pepperoni pizza cheesesteak

Giants and Eagles fans are both passionate about their teams and they're usually bitter rivals. But one thing they do have in common is an appetite for great food.

For tonight’s Thursday Night Football matchup, Dr. BBQ decided to take something Philly is famous for and give it a New York City spin.

INGREDIENTS

¼ cup vegetable oil

1 medium onion, finely chopped

1 medium bell pepper, finely chopped

1 pound thinly sliced ribeye steak

Salt and pepper

4 ounces sliced pepperoni

½ cup marinara sauce

8 slices mozzarella cheese

4 hoagie rolls

Parmesan cheese (enough to sprinkle on top)

INSTRUCTIONS

In a large skillet over medium heat, warm the oil. Add the onions and pepper and cook, stirring occasionally until both are soft, 4 to 5 minutes. Add the steak and season with salt and pepper. Stir, breaking up the steak as you cook. Add the pepperoni and mix. Continue cooking and breaking up the steak until the meat is cooked through, about 10 minutes. Add the marinara and mix. Cook for 1-2 minutes until the sauce is hot. Open the rolls and place 2 slices of cheese in each. Divide the steak mixture evenly among the rolls placing it on top of the cheese. Finally, sprinkle the top of each sandwich with parmesan cheese.

If you have any other favorite pizza ingredients, go ahead and throw them in. This is the perfect chance to customize the sandwich however you'd like.

Makes 4 servings

