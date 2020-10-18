Recipe: Smoked Buffalo chicken dip

Last week's Thursday night game between the Chiefs and the Bills was at first postponed, then moved to Monday. Despite all of the craziness, our Dr. BBQ discovered fans are still hungry for football any day of the week.

For this Monday evening matchup between Kansas City and Buffalo, he combined KC BBQ with Buffalo flavoring in this delicious dip.

INGREDIENTS

2 8-ounce blocks of cream cheese at room temp

1 cup ranch dressing

1/3 cup Frank’s Red Hot Sauce

½ cup blue cheese crumbles

¼ cup barbecue sauce

3 cups of smoked or grilled chicken, chopped

Crusty bread

Celery stick

Pork rinds

Advertisement

INSTRUCTIONS

Prepare the grill or smoker to cook indirect at 325 with a small amount of apple or cherry wood added for flavor.

In a large bowl combine the cream cheese, ranch, hot sauce, blue cheese and barbecue sauce. Mix well. Transfer to a grill-safe baking pan. Place in the cooker for 20 minutes.

Remove, stir and add the chicken. Mix well. Put back in the cooker for about another 20 minutes until bubbly hot.

Serve immediately with crusty bread, celery sticks and pork rinds for dipping.

