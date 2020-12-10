Recipe: Street corn chowder

Dr. BBQ’s challenge this season was to use ingredients inspired by the teams playing on Thursday Night Football and to come up with recipes that all could be cooked on the grill in his backyard.

So far he's on a winning streak, and this week he's come up with a dish that will warm up both your heart and your belly for the Patriots-Rams matchup.

If you're not brave enough to make the corn chowder on the grill, it would be easy cook it up on your stovetop, too.

INGREDIENTS:

6 ears sweet corn

Vegetable oil

1 stick butter

1 medium onion cut into small dice

1 medium green pepper cut into small dice

1 jalapeno, seeded and finely chopped

4 cloves garlic, crushed

¼ cup flour

1 tablespoon chili powder

1½ teaspoons salt

1 teaspoon black pepper

2 cups vegetable stock

Zest and juice of 1 lime

2 cups half and half

Cotija grated cheese

Chopped Cilantro

Lime wedges

Hot sauce

INSTRUCTIONS:

Prepare the grill to cook direct over medium high heat. Brush the ears of corn lightly with the oil. Place the corn on the grill and cook, turning often until golden brown on all sides, 8 to 10 minutes. Let cool for 10 minutes, then cut the corn off of the cob. (This can be done a day ahead; refrigerate the corn overnight.) Melt the butter in a Dutch oven over medium heat. Add the onion, bell pepper, jalapeno and garlic. Mix and cook, stirring occasionally for about 5 minutes until the onions begin to soften. Add the chili powder, salt and pepper. Mix and cook for a couple minutes. Sprinkle the flour over the onion mixture and stir it in. Cook for a couple minutes stirring often to cook the flour. Add the vegetable stock, lime zest and lime juice. Mix well. Bring to a simmer. Cover and cook, stirring often to keep it from sticking for 20 minutes. Add a little more stock if necessary. Stir in the cream and return to a simmer. Cover and cook, stirring often for 20 minutes until thickened. To serve, ladle the soup into bowls and garnish with a heavy coating of cotija cheese and a generous sprinkle of chopped cilantro. Serve lime wedges and hot sauce on the side.

Makes about 8 to 10 servings.

