Recipes inspired by Austin FC's first Major League Soccer match
AUSTIN, Texas - Austin FC kicks off its inaugural Major League Soccer season and FOX 7 Austin's Tierra Neubaum is getting you ready with some recipes inspired by the team.
The match is Saturday, April 17 in Los Angeles and you can catch all the action on the pitch from the comfort of your home! Watch the game on FOX 7 Austin with coverage starting at 4 p.m. (CT).
If you'd like to check out the game at a watch party, Austin Anthem and Los Verdes are holding ones at Circle Brewing and Hopsquad Brewing respectively.
Check out Austin FC's full schedule and make Tierra's recipes all season long!
GREEN & BLACK GRAZE BOARD
Some ideas for items for the green and black board are:
- Green apple
- Cucumber
- Broccoli
- Salsa verde
- Pesto
- Pistachios
- Pumpkin seeds
- Black mission figs
- Black bean chips
- Black olives
- Shishito peppers
- Green pea crisps
- Green grapes
- Snap peas
GUACAMOLE VERDES
Mix the following ingredients in a bowl:
- 2 large avocados
- 2 small tomatillos, chopped
- 1/2 cup cilantro, chopped
- 2 green onion stalks, chopped
- 1 serrano pepper, chopped
- 2 limes, juiced
- Sea salt
WALKING TACOS
Ingredients
- Single-serve chips (Tierra is using chips from Siete Foods)
- Taco meat
- Taco toppings
Method
Crunch up your single-serve bag of chips, cut open the bag, fill it with taco meat and your favorite taco toppings. Walk around and enjoy your taco!