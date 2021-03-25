Austin FC releases schedule for inaugural Major League Soccer season
AUSTIN, Texas - Major League Soccer's Austin FC has unveiled its full 34-game schedule for its inaugural season in 2021.
The season kicks off on the road against Los Angeles Football Club on Saturday, April 17. The match against LAFC will be televised on FOX 7 Austin and FOX Sports. It's the 26th MLS season and Austin FC will be one of the 13 teams in the Western Conference along with Houston Dynamo FC and FC Dallas.
Austin FC will play six additional road matches before playing its home opener at Q2 Stadium against the San Jose Earthquakes on Saturday, June 19 at 8 p.m (CT). Here's a look at Austin FC's regular-season schedule:
- April 17 - @ Los Angeles Football Club
- April 24 - @ Colorado Rapids
- May 1 - @ Minnesota United
- May 9 - @ Sporting KC
- May 15 - @ LA Galaxy
- May 23 - @ Nashville SC
- May 29 - @ Seattle Sounders
- June 19 - San Jose Earthquakes
- June 23 - @ Minnesota United
- June 27 - Columbus Crew SC
- July 3 - Portland Timbers
- July 7 - Los Angeles Football Club
- July 17 - @ Sporting KC
- July 22 - Seattle Sounders
- July 28 - @ Vancouver Whitecaps
- July 31 - Colorado Rapids
- August 4 - Houston Dynamo
- August 7 - FC Dallas
- August 14 - Real Salt Lake
- August 18 - Vancouver Whitecaps
- August 21 - Portland Timbers
- August 29 - FC Dallas
- September 11 - @ Houston Dynamo
- September 15 - Los Angeles Football Club
- September 18 - San Jose Earthquakes
- September 26 - LA Galaxy
- September 29 - @ Colorado Rapids
- October 2 - Real Salt Lake
- October 16 - Minnesota United
- October 20 - @ San Jose Earthquakes
- October 24 - Houston Dynamo
- October 30 - @ FC Dallas
- November 3 - Sporting KC
- November 7 - @ Portland Timbers.