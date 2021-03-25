Austin FC releases schedule for inaugural Major League Soccer season

Major League Soccer's Austin FC has unveiled its full 34-game schedule for its inaugural season in 2021.

The season kicks off on the road against Los Angeles Football Club on Saturday, April 17. The match against LAFC will be televised on FOX 7 Austin and FOX Sports. It's the 26th MLS season and Austin FC will be one of the 13 teams in the Western Conference along with Houston Dynamo FC and FC Dallas.

Austin FC will play six additional road matches before playing its home opener at Q2 Stadium against the San Jose Earthquakes on Saturday, June 19 at 8 p.m (CT). Here's a look at Austin FC's regular-season schedule:

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

April 17 - @ Los Angeles Football Club

April 24 - @ Colorado Rapids

May 1 - @ Minnesota United

May 9 - @ Sporting KC

May 15 - @ LA Galaxy

May 23 - @ Nashville SC

May 29 - @ Seattle Sounders

June 19 - San Jose Earthquakes

June 23 - @ Minnesota United

June 27 - Columbus Crew SC

July 3 - Portland Timbers

July 7 - Los Angeles Football Club

July 17 - @ Sporting KC

July 22 - Seattle Sounders

July 28 - @ Vancouver Whitecaps

July 31 - Colorado Rapids

August 4 - Houston Dynamo

August 7 - FC Dallas

August 14 - Real Salt Lake

August 18 - Vancouver Whitecaps

August 21 - Portland Timbers

August 29 - FC Dallas

Advertisement

SIGN UP FOR FOX 7 AUSTIN EMAIL ALERTS