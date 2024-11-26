Record number of people to travel on roads over Thanksgiving holiday, TxDOT says

The Brief Record number of people will travel on the roads over the Thanksgiving holiday The Tuesday before Thanksgiving is projected to be the busiest day for travel TxDOT warns drivers to make sure your vehicle is road trip ready



TxDOT is preparing for a record number of people to travel on the roads over the Thanksgiving holiday.

According to TxDOT, it has been 24 years since a death was not reported on Texas roads. More than 87,000 people have died.

"It's everyone's effort that we need to help end the streak here in Texas and make this holiday the first holiday season in 24 years without a fatality on Texas roadways," AAA Texas Daniel Armbruster said.

The holiday season is a time to enjoy traditions, watch football, and eat a lot of food, but, "Thanksgiving is also traditionally one of the busiest travel holidays of the year, especially on our highways," TxDOT Austin District Engineer Tucker Ferguson said.

AAA projects Tuesday will be the busiest day throughout the Thanksgiving travel period with 5.3 million Texans on the roads. Transportation analytics show the best time to hit the road is Thanksgiving Day. Drivers returning home on Sunday should leave early in the morning.

Before you hit the road, "it's crucial to make sure that your vehicle is road trip ready," Armbruster said.

Drivers should have an emergency roadside kit consisting of a fully charged cell phone, jumper cables, a flashlight with extra batteries, a first aid kit, water, nonperishable food, a blanket, and an ice scraper.

If something does happen on the road, and you need help, TxDOT offers free roadside assistance through the HERO program, on all major roadways from San Marcos up to Georgetown.

"Some of the services that we provide are clearing minor accidents from the roadway, providing tire changes, air, gas and diesel, jumpstarts, clearing debris from the traffic lanes, and providing water and phone services to stranded motorists," TxDOT Hero Program Joey Campbell said.

If you see HERO, or any other vehicle on the side of the road, move over or slow down, it’s the law.

"Triple A anticipates rescuing 30,000 motorists on the side of the road here in Texas. The top reasons for those roadside emergencies: flat tires and dead batteries," Armbruster said.

FOX 7 Meteorologists say it’s supposed to be a wild ride in the temperature department in Texas with dry skies but up and down temperatures during the Thanksgiving holiday.

As always, stay with FOX 7 for the most up-to-date forecast and check road conditions at DriveTexas.org.