Recovery efforts underway for missing swimmer on Lake Travis

Recovery efforts are underway for a missing swimmer on Lake Travis in Leander.

Rescue assets responded to a water rescue just after 5:30 p.m. Saturday evening. According to ATCEMS, a swimmer on Lake Travis went under and failed to resurface.

Police, fire and STAR Flight units, as well as swimmers in the water, searched for the swimmer.

ATCEMS said at 6:10 p.m., rescue efforts transitioned to recovery and the scene is being turned over to law enforcement.

